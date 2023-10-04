The NRL grand final ambitions of Zac Hosking may now burn a little brighter than ever.
Hosking, a Central Newcastle junior aged 26, was full of mixed emotions when standing in the middle of Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Sunday night.
Amid the celebrations of a premiership hat-trick for Penrith and following an epic title decider against former club Brisbane, he felt both "proud" of his 21-game contribution at the Panthers this campaign but also disappointed to ultimately miss selection for the main showdown in 2023.
"You want to use that burn and that fire. Missing out on something like this only fuels the fire," Hosking told the Newcastle Herald after full-time.
"And when I say miss out, just not taking the field. My contribution to the side helped us get to this stage and I'm very proud of that."
Previously part of the Knights lower grades, Hosking made his NRL debut with the Broncos in 2022 before landing with the two-time defending champions this year.
He mostly started in the second-row as Penrith sealed top spot on the competition ladder before playing off the bench in week one of the 2023 finals series.
"I'd be lying if said there's not part of me that's burning. Actually, it's been a hard week for me," he said.
"I played the majority of games this year and didn't really leave the side until the prelim [final] last week, but at the end of the day we're one big family and you cheer your family on."
Penrith rallied late to narrowly beat Brisbane 26-24 at Homebush on October 1 with Hosking saying "I can't remember a grand final quite like that. We're lucky to have a guy like Nathan Cleary steer us home".
Hosking is midway through a two-season deal, which keeps him at the Panthers until the end of 2024.
