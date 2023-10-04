The Novocastrian Offshore Wind Project has committed ongoing scholarship funding to support students at the University of Newcastle and their research into offshore wind and renewable energy.
Oceanex launched the scholarship last year to assist the next generation of offshore wind industry talent. It has since joined forces with Equinor as part of the Novocastrian Offshore Wind project.
Final year Bachelor of Renewable Energy Engineering student Oliver Phelan is this year's scholarship recipient.
Mr Phelan, who was awarded the scholarship in May, has begun a research project exploring the mechanical loadings on offshore wind turbines in an Australian setting.
"This scholarship is supporting me to do the work that I am passionate about and make a real contribution to the offshore wind industry," he said.
"Once I've graduated, I would love to use my experience to help build renewable energy projects and set us on the right path for a sustainable energy generation future."
In an extension of the partnership with the university, Oceanex and the University of Newcastle have also formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Under the MoU, the Novocastrian Offshore Wind Project will explore collaboration with the university through a range of innovation, student engagement, careers and research opportunities.
Oceanex Energy chief executive Andy Evans said the company was pleased to build on its partnership with the university and help students learn about and contribute to the fast-growing industry.
"Creating a sustainable offshore wind industry here in Newcastle relies on investment in local talent, knowledge and skills, and we're making that a priority for each of our projects," he said.
Equinor senior director for offshore wind in Australia Thomas Hansen said the company had a tradition of investing in the heroes of tomorrow.
"We want to build and operate the Novocastrian Offshore Wind project for the long term, and that is dependent on talent like Oliver and his fellow students to join the emerging offshore wind industry and make this become a reality," he said.
University of Newcastle Pro Vice-Chancellor, Industry Engagement Warwick Dawson said the university was proud of its industry relationships in the Hunter.
"We are proud to have strong relationships with industry like Oceanex that not only have provided our students with scholarships and career placement opportunities but also enabled collaboration, utilising our facilities and multidisciplinary expertise," Mr Dawson said.
"We are absolutely committed to the green energy transition, which will require not only the enabling infrastructure but also the skilled workforce to support these new industries
Oceanex Energy has spent the past three years preparing plans for the Novocastrian Offshore Wind Project.
If approved the $10 billion investment will generate up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of energy and create up to 3,000 jobs during construction.
