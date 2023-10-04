Newcastle Herald
Cyclist suffers possible broken ankle after being hit by car at Maryville

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:52pm
Ambulance called after cyclist hit by car at Maryville
Ambulance called after cyclist hit by car at Maryville

A CYCLIST has suffered a leg injury after they collided with a vehicle at Maryville on Wednesday afternoon.

