Ambulance called after cyclist hit by car at Maryville

A CYCLIST has suffered a leg injury after they collided with a vehicle at Maryville on Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened in McMichael Street shortly before 4.50pm when an ambulance was called.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance media said the extent of the incident was unclear, but early reports were that the cyclist had suffered a suspected broken ankle, and no other serious injuries were sustained in the crash.
The cyclist was transferred to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
NSW Police were also notified and attended the scene.
McMichael Street is connected to the Throsby Creek cycleway, which is a popular thoroughfare for commuting and recreational bike riders and walkers between the inner-city suburbs of Maryville, Tighes Hill and Wickham.
