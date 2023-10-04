10 steps to evade bad debts and keep your Newcastle business thriving

Running a successful business in Newcastle or any part of the world involves many challenges, including managing finances effectively. Evading bad debts is crucial for maintaining steady cash flow, growth, and profitability.

Whether you're just starting with your enterprise or aiming to manage an existing one effectively, the following practical steps will help you minimise bad debt risks and cultivate a financially stable business environment:

1 Identify potential risks early

Before seeking Access Intell's expertise or hiring professionals, recognising potential financial risks early is the first step in avoiding bad debts. This allows you to detect warning signs and establish preventive measures against falling into debt.

Here are key strategies:

Conduct Thorough Background Checks: Always scrutinise new clients by examining their credit scores, payment histories, and any prior bankruptcies. This helps in understanding their creditworthiness, thus enabling better decision-making.

Use Credit Applications: Make it mandatory for new clients to complete credit applications. This can offer insights into their financial status and payment habits.

Utilize Credit Reporting Agencies: These agencies can provide detailed reports that are invaluable in evaluating the associated risks.

Integrating these steps lays a strong foundation for minimising the risks of bad debts, especially if you intend for your business to go green and operate on a footing of informed financial prudence.

2 Set clear payment terms

Clearly establish and communicate payment terms before offering any product or service. Ensure your terms, including due dates, late payment penalties, and early payment incentives, are unambiguously stated on invoices, contracts, and your website.

Consider requiring an initial deposit for substantial projects or orders to protect your business from unforeseen challenges. A transparent and structured payment system reduces disputes, promotes good client relationships, and guarantees consistent business cash flow.

3 Invoice promptly and accurately

Timely invoicing leads to quicker payments. For best results, consider using invoicing software to enhance accuracy and efficiency. An error-free invoice projects professionalism and fosters trust, paving the way for a positive long-term business relationship.

4 Follow up on past due accounts

Don't let overdue accounts slide. It's essential to follow up with customers promptly when payments are late. Develop a systematic approach for following up on past-due accounts, such as sending reminder emails or letters and making phone calls.

Consider implementing a tiered follow-up approach, escalating the urgency as more time passes. For instance:

Start with a friendly reminder email.

Proceed to more formal letters or phone calls if the payment isn't received within a specified timeframe.

This approach ensures consistency and professionalism in addressing overdue payments. By maintaining clear communication and showcasing a proactive stance, you're working to recover outstanding amounts and demonstrating a commitment to maintaining a healthy business relationship.

5 Establish a reserve fund

Having a reserve fund can be a lifesaver when facing financial challenges. This fund can help cover any unpaid invoices and keep your cash flow steady. Ideally, aim to save at least three to six months' worth of operating expenses. This provides a cushion to help sustain your business during unexpected downturns or slow periods, allowing you to meet your obligations and continue operations without interruption.

6 Consider credit insurance

Credit insurance can protect your business from bad debts. It's a safety net that assures you get paid even if your clients default on payments. Explore different credit insurance options and choose one that fits your business needs.

Furthermore, engaging with a knowledgeable insurance broker can provide insights into tailoring a policy that aligns with your financial structure and client base. This form of insurance safeguards your cash flow and fosters better relationships with stakeholders as they gain confidence in your business's financial stability.

7 Engage a collections agency

If some accounts become unmanageable, consider employing a collections agency. Opt for an agency with a solid reputation, which adheres to ethical and legal standards. This allows you to concentrate on core business aspects while they manage debt recovery. With professionals handling collections, you're likely to reclaim a more significant portion of the owed amount.

8 Offer multiple payment options

Offering various payment options can make it easier for your clients to settle their invoices on time. The easier you make it for them to pay, the quicker you'll receive your payments. Here are some further recommendations for diversifying payment options:

Online Payments: Enable online payment options like credit/debit cards or other digital payment platforms. It's a seamless way for clients to clear their invoices swiftly.

Bank Transfers: Providing bank transfer details can benefit those who prefer direct bank-to-bank transactions. Be sure your bank account information is accurate to avoid any delays.

Mobile Payments: With the advent of mobile payment platforms like Apple Pay or Google Wallet, many people find it convenient to pay via their smartphones. Incorporate mobile payment options to cater to this group of clients.

Adopting a variety of payment options not only enhances the client experience but also accelerates your cash inflow, helping to maintain a healthy cash flow and avoid debt trap.

9 Educate your team

Ensure that your team is well-versed in your payment policies and procedures. Educate them about the critical role of maintaining healthy cash flow and how to communicate effectively with clients regarding payments.

You can also conduct regular training sessions to keep them updated on any financial policy or procedure changes. By fostering a financially literate team, you create a more vigilant environment that can better navigate the challenges associated with customer debts, thereby contributing to the overall financial resilience of your business.

10 Utilise technology

Employing modern accounting and invoicing software can drastically reduce the time and effort required to manage your finances. Opt for a system that provides real-time insights into your financial health, allowing for better decision-making.

Integrating technology allows for automated reminders for overdue payments, making the follow-up process less daunting and more streamlined. Through the use of technology, maintaining a robust, transparent record of all transactions becomes more manageable, which is pivotal in averting bad debts and fostering a culture of timely payments.

Conclusion