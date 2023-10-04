Police pursuit leads to reckless driving charges

Newcastle Herald
Man charged after alleged police pursuit from Jesmond to Elermore Vale

By Josh Leeson
October 4 2023 - 7:00pm
A LATE-night police pursuit through the western suburbs of Newcastle has led to a man facing charges of reckless driving.

