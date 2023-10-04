Police pursuit leads to reckless driving charges

A LATE-night police pursuit through the western suburbs of Newcastle has led to a man facing charges of reckless driving.
At 3.15am on Wednesday officers from Newcastle City Police District attempted to stop a Holden Commodore on Newcastle Road at Jesmond for a random breath test.
When the driver allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit began and continued west on Newcastle Road towards Elermore Vale.
A short time later, the vehicle stopped on Cardiff Road in Elermore Vale, and the driver allegedly ran to a nearby reserve where he was arrested.
The 41-year-old man was taken to Waratah Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly.
The man was refused bail and appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
