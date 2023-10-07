Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Kearsley and Abernethy residents are preparing for a fierce fire season

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
October 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every summer, Bill Ingall watches the direction of the Australian flag atop his garage intently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.