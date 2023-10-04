NEWCASTLE fast bowler Michael Hogan has announced his retirement from professional cricket.
Hogan, 42, revealed his decision via social media on Tuesday night (AEDT).
It comes following a swansong season with English county side Kent, who narrowly escaped relegation from division one in last week's final round.
"Today is a bittersweet moment for me as I announce my retirement from professional cricket," Hogan said.
"It is a decision after much thought and reflection over the last week, I soon realised there are a few people who need me more than the game. I believe the time has officially come to hang up my boots and move onto the next chapter in my life."
Hogan relocated home to the Hunter with his family 12 months ago after finishing a decade-long stint at Glamorgan, but later opted against calling time and took up an offer to join Kent in 2023.
He claimed 967 wickets across all three formats (695 first class, 118 list A and 154 in T20), having debuted with Western Australia aged 28 in 2009.
Hogan played club cricket for Merewether, including a few games last summer. He previously represented both Newcastle and NSW Country.
"I hope that I have offered some form of happiness to people at various stages through my career," he said.
"Wherever I have played I feel like I have given everything that I had and I've squeezed every last bit of ability out of my body."
