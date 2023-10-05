Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Damaging winds keep State Emergency Service crews busy throughout Hunter

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

State Emergency Service crews have been busy throughout the Hunter on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, as damaging winds continue to lash many parts of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.