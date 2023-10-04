Newcastle Herald
Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie sees spike in calls for help in lead-up to boating season

Updated October 5 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:45am
Marine Rescue NSW is reminding boaties to check safety equipment, their vessel and weather conditions before embarking on a day on the water, amid a spike in calls for help in the lead-up to the official start of boating season last weekend.

