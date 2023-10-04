IN whopper news for fast foodies, Hungry Jack's has officially taken over from McDonald's northbound on the M1.
Open 24/7 at the Wyong twin servos, the new Hungry Jack's restaurant has opened just in time for the school holidays.
The fast food restaurant has created 120 jobs for the local community, Hungry Jack's district manager Ahmed Kawas said.
"This restaurant is one of Hungry Jack's largest and we are delighted to arrive on the M1, one of NSW's busiest routes," he said.
"We're inviting locals to download the Hungry Jack's app and take advantage of app exclusive deals when coming in store, and they can 'Shake and Win' free food and start saving on coffee with the rewards program."
The northbound restaurant with a dual-lane drive-thru will be matched by another on the other side of the highway, which will open in 2024.
It's part of Ampol's significant site upgrades on both sides of the M1, taking over from McDonald's which has long been a shining beacon of light for hungry travellers headed to and from Sydney.
With two new McDonald's restaurants set to open at a $50 million rival twin servo stop at Cooranbong, it will be up to customers to decide where the burgers are better.
Ampol executive general manager of Australian retail Kate Thompson said that at every site, they are striving to make the customer experience more efficient, comfortable and convenient.
"The M1 sites are strategically located for commuter and long-distance traffic, connecting commuters from Sydney to the Central and Mid-North Coasts of NSW and beyond," she said.
"Our redeveloped M1 highway sites will set a new standard in comfort, retail convenience and wellbeing for customers and long-haul drivers alike."
The new Wyong restaurants joins more than 450 Hungry Jack's restaurants nationwide.
Health food chain, Oliver's, also opened its new northbound restaurant at Wyong late September.
