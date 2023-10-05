Aussies know how to stop, listen and act

For the benefit of our readers, this is what I found out: the $30 fee is now charged to the new owner only if the number plate is black and white, not the standard issue black and yellow. This sneaky new tax by the Minns government is unfair because it is aimed at people who have personal number plates, maybe with sentimental value, that need to be transferred when they change cars. It also applies to any number of old box and boat trailers where black and white plates were standard issue.

