Merewether surfer Jackson Baker makes round of 16 at Ericeira Pro

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated October 5 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:27pm
MEREWETHER surfer Jackson Baker is eyeing off a top-eight finish in Portugal after making it through the round of 32 and taking another step towards requalifying for the world tour.

