MEREWETHER surfer Jackson Baker is eyeing off a top-eight finish in Portugal after making it through the round of 32 and taking another step towards requalifying for the world tour.
Baker will meet US opponent Cole Houshmand in the round of 16 at the Ericeira Pro, trying to further improve his position inside the men's Challenger Series top-10 rankings.
Before the penultimate competition started earlier this week, Baker was ninth overall with 12,805 points.
Houshmand (24,020) and Jacob Wilcox (20,610) lead the Challenger Series and have already earned promotion for 2024 while Kade Matson (12,130) and Jett Schilling (12,005) sit either side of the qualification line.
Baker, who was cut from the main draw at the halfway point of 2023, is now guaranteed of picking up at least 3320 points after bookending his most recent heat.
The Novocastrian (15.07) scored 7.67 and 7.07 from his opening and closing rides, only behind Brazilian surfer Deivid Silva (16.23).
In the women's draw, Redhead-based Sarah Baum was eliminated after a third-place finish in the round of 32. She collected 1900 points.
