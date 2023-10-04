fri sport 4

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has led the US women's team to their seventh world championships title in Antwerp, Belgium.
The 26-year-old Biles - a four-time Olympic gold medallist - marshalled her team to another golden victory in a dramatic final that closed with a superb floor routine giving her a 15.166 score for an overall 167.729.
The American, who now has 20 world championship gold medals to her name, won the first of her five world all-around titles at the age of 16 a decade ago in Antwerp.
The world titles marked her return to international competition after a two-year hiatus from the sport to protect her mental health.
With 26 world medals, the most of any gymnast in history, and seven Olympic medals, the oldest American woman to compete at the worlds now has five skills named after her, after securing the Yurchenko double pike which is to be renamed Biles II.
Brazil took second place with 165.530, led by 24-year-old Rebeca Andrade.
The French team took bronze with 164.064 following excellent routines on the balance beam and vault, highlighted by the performance of Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos, who trains at the gym owned by Biles's family in Texas.
