Some of the biggest names in Australian film, television and podcasting are hosting free workshops at the University of Newcastle's Callaghan campus this weekend.
And the good news is, you're invited, whether you are a professional filmmaker, a student, or someone interested in knowing how films and television shows are made.
The workshops are part of The Newcastle International Film Festival which kicked off at The Regal Cinema in Birmingham Gardens last weekend.
Jo Smith, who co-owns The Regal and is co-director of the festival with George Merryman, is passionate about Australian film and television and excited about the weekend's line-up.
"I organised this in association with the screen industry guilds and unions so that made it a lot easier. They recommended people they knew would be excellent presenters," she told the Newcastle Herald.
"I feel we have the cream of the crop of the Australian screen industry - we've got people who are Oscar nominated, we've got Emmy winners ... some really amazing speakers.
"Everyone is welcome. Come along and find out what happens behind the scenes, and how."
The workshop schedule is as follows:
Acting with Rachael Blake, Saturday at 10am. Blake's recent work includes Significant Others, Cleverman, Wolf Like Me and Eden. The Silver Logie recipient won best actress awards for her roles in Slam and Melody, and was awarded the Centenary Medal for her services to the Australian Film Industry in 2001.
Crafting the Sonic Landscape - An Introduction to Sound Design in Film with Dr Gerald Mair, Saturday at 11.30am.
Cinematography with Kim Batterham, Saturday at 1pm. His work includes The Potato Factory, One Night the Moon and First Australians.
Directing with Simon Weaving, Saturday at 2.30pm. The filmmaker, writer, festival director, film critic and commentator will discuss how to effectively work with non-professional actors, a topic particularly important for emerging filmmakers.
Editing with Simon Callow-Wright, Saturday at 4pm. The Emmy Award winner (Rose Gold, Love on The Spectrum, Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian) breaks down his creative process of documentary film editing.
Podcasting with Jared Madden, Sunday at 10am. Learn about podcast production and how you can kick-start your podcasting journey.
Documentary Making with Bob Connolly, Sunday at 11.30am. The Oscar-nominee will discuss the documentaries that earned him "legend" status in the Australian film industry such as The Highlands Trilogy and Rats in the Ranks.
Music as Character with Sophie Raymond, Sunday at 1pm. The award-winning documentary maker and animator will discuss how to use music to further a story and the character. She has worked on Adam Elliot's Oscar-winning Harvie Krumpet, Mary & Max, and teamed up with Bob Connolly to make Mrs Carey's Concert.
Screen Composing with Jan Preston, Sunday at 2.30pm. Preston has written music for more than 100 shows including the theme to Australian Story, Bastard Boys and Australian Dynasties. Her piano instrumental Trout Blues is the title music to BBC Radio London's Evening Show.
Script Writing with Tristram Baumber, Sunday at 4pm. The AACTA-nominated writer/creator will take you through the basics of screen plotting and share tips on how to thrive in a writer's room environment, how to pitch your ideas and how to navigate the industry as a writer. His writing credits include The PM's Daughter, Born to Spy, The Unlisted, The Other Guy and Timothy.
