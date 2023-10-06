Interest rates on hold again, but for how long?

After months of rising mortgage costs, homeowners were dealt yet another reprieve this week after the RBA announced that it would leave the cash rate steady at 4.1 per cent.
It is the fourth consecutive month that the RBA has left the cash rate unchanged.
Experts have warned that the pause could be short-lived though.
There was more good news for homeowners this week, with housing values recording an increase of 0.5 per cent in September.
The rise followed a fall of 0.4 per cent the previous month.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said ongoing low stock levels of new properties coming onto the market remained a driving force behind rising house prices.
Read more about the region's housing market here.
If you love a before and after transformation, check out this property in Dudley that is set to go to auction this month.
The owners spent 12 months renovating the tired 1970s brick home despite having zero previous experience.
The end result is an Instagram-worthy Hamptons-inspired home that spans seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and four living areas.
See the before and after photos and read how the owners managed the project while living on-site for the duration of the build with their six kids.
A dreamy loft-style apartment in a building that dates back to the 1800s hit the market in Newcastle this week.
Owner Jen Robinson bought the property - which overlooks the historic old Newcastle post office and The Lock-Up gallery - after falling in love with the location, the lifestyle and the period details featured throughout the apartment.
"It has the look of a New York apartment but it has the feel of a Paris apartment," she said.
Take a peek inside here.
Mayfield proved a popular pocket with buyers out at auctions across Newcastle, with three houses successfully sold under the hammer in the area last week.
Among those was a renovated period home on Robert that sold well beyond expectations, according to Spillane Property listing agent Patrick Skinner.
Listed with a guide of $905,000 to $955,000, the bidding started strong at $970,000 and it went on to sell for $1.125 million.
Read more about the week's auction results here.
On the hunt for a new home?
If waterfront living is on your wishlist, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Belmont could be the one.
The blue ribbon property has panoramic lake views from most positions in the luxury home which spans two floors and features a glass lift/elevator.
Read more about the property listed with Neil Fry at Belle Property here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
