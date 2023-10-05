A truck driver accused of causing the death of a pedestrian at Maitland last year has been deemed fit to stand trial.
William Anthony Hall has pleaded not guilty to one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and a back-up charge of negligent driving occasioning death after 62-year-old Kurri Kurri man Alan John Reed was fatally struck on Cessnock Road.
Newcastle District Court heard on Thursday that Mr Hall had been deemed fit to face a trial over the charge.
A forensic psychologist had been enlisted to assess Mr Hall after the question of his fitness was raised.
The court heard that Mr Hall would apply for the trial, expected to take about five days from June 17 next year, be held before a judge alone - without a jury.
According to police, emergency crews were called to the scene at about 6.30am on June 21, 2022, after reports a male pedestrian had been hit by a truck.
Police said the driver immediately stopped and attempted to help, but the 62-year-old died at the scene.
The Hunter Crash Investigation Unit forensically examined the site.
Mr Hall was then charged and granted conditional bail.
