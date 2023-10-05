Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck driver William Anthony Hall fit to stand trial in Newcastle District Court over death of pedestrian at Maitland

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 5 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A truck driver accused of causing the death of a pedestrian at Maitland last year has been deemed fit to stand trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.