Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Updated

Hanbury Street Mayfield closed as strong winds cause scaffolding to collapse at Wilkinson Street

Madeline Link
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Madeline Link, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated October 5 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STRONG winds have blown over scaffolding at a construction site on Wilkinson Street, Mayfield, causing the temporary structure to almost collapse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.