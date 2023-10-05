Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights NRLW team honoured at presentation night at Wests City

Updated October 5 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamika Upton was named Newcastle Knights player of the year at a glittering NRLW awards night at Wests City on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.