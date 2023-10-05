Tamika Upton was named Newcastle Knights player of the year at a glittering NRLW awards night at Wests City on Wednesday.
Days into celebrations after their premiership win on Sunday, some of the players had hoarse voices as they accepted their honours.
Upton was also named a joint-winner of the players' player award with centre Shanice Parker.
Yasmin Clydsdale received the coaches award as well as the gladiator of the year title, chosen by the Once a Knight Old Boys.
The full list of winners nib Newcaslte Knights NRLW award winners for 2023 are:
Thrive Award: Tiana Davison
Community Player of the Year: Kayla Romaniuk
Gladiator of the Year: Yasmin Clydsdale
Rookie of the Year: Sheridan Gallagher
Coaches Award: Yasmin Clydsdale
Players' Player Award: Tamika Upton and Shanice Parker
Player of the Year Award: Tamika Upton
