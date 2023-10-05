INMATE Mark* says he has wasted most of his life in prison, but now he has a chance to make something of himself.
In a NSW first, 25 inmates, like Mark, have formed a study group at Hunter Correctional Centre to gain an education and prepare for a better life when they get released from prison.
Working in their maximum security pods, 15 are studying for university exams while mentoring and motivating others to work towards attaining their HSC.
"Most of the time we're released back out into society with no skills or qualifications, so this actually gives us a chance to better ourselves as people and help us get legitimate law biding work instead of going back and committing crime," Mark said.
Mark is currently studying a Tertiary Pathways Preparations course through the Rethinking Distance Education Pilot program which began in December 2022 which sees inmates get their own HECS debt and pick from a range of courses via the University of Southern Queensland and Curtin University.
"I'm on my last module, I got a credit in my first two, a distinction in my third and hopefully a high distinction in my last one, and then hopefully move on to study Construction Management," he said.
He said he has been able to better himself in many ways even taking the time to learn algebra.
"I've surprised myself," he said.
Inmate Sam* is studying a Bachelor of Building Infrastructure Management and jumped at the chance to get something out of his jail experience.
"I wanted to move forward with my life and do something positive so I grabbed it with two hands and I'm enjoying it," he said.
Studying 12 to 15 hours per week on top of employment responsibilities, the inmates said having a routine felt like they were in a progressive environment.
"It's definitely the place to be if you want to get something out of your jail time," Sam said.
With inmates doing time for white collar crimes, armed robberies and drug dealing, Mark says they're all just trying to turn their lives around.
"We're all here trying to better ourselves and all feeding off each other in a number of different ways by helping each other with our studies. We're working to get out of here," he said.
He hoped to see the program expand throughout the state and provide other prisoners with the same opportunity.
"You don't want people coming into prison with a criminal mentality and being released with that same mentality. If a person doesn't have an education when they come to prison, wouldn't it be great for them to be released with an education?
"We come to prison as savages, why not release us as civilised human beings?"
Education Services Coordinator Brody Marshall said the 25 inmates were picked through a gruelling state-wide recruitment process.
"We have to go through criteria such as their sentence-time, eligibility for courses and literacy, numeracy. They've come through leaps and jumps to get here, and they just push every day," he said.
"I've seen their behaviour, work and social life change dramatically."
He said the program was the path towards reducing re-offending and providing them with opportunities they've never had.
Hunter Correctional Centre Governor Wayne Bywater said 99 per cent of inmates are released and the education program will help them find employment and be a functioning member of society.
"This is for the bigger picture, we want to make sure they get out with a good chance and not come back into the system," he said.
*Not their real names
