French import Jason Berthomier adapts to life at Newcastle Jets

JETS import Jason Berthomier admits the next fortnight can't come quick enough to start the season proper, but feels having time on the ground to "adapt" in Newcastle before round one has been invaluable.
The French native had already played three matches at home with Ligue 2 club Valenciennes before recently relocating to join the A-League for 2023-2024.
It was an unexpected, but welcome, pause off the pitch for the 33-year-old midfielder as he prepares for his maiden campaign in foreign territory.
"In France I had already started the championship, I played three games before I arrived [in Australia]," Berthomier said on Thursday.
"It's been good for adaptation to have one month-and-a-half, [hearing] the coach's ideas and [getting] to know my team. But now I want to start the championship."
"It's been good for adaptation [time off] ... but now I want to start the championship."- Newcastle midfielder Jason Berthomier
Based on first impressions from training with the Jets and a couple of trials, Berthomier identifies key differences between styles in Australia and France.
He says "football here is more athletic" while "more tactical in Europe".
Berthomier has now fully recovered from a virus which saw him come from the field before half-time of last week's friendly with Macarthur.
He played his first 45 minutes against Brisbane at Coffs Harbour last month.
Newcastle are set for another two pre-season fixtures, meeting Wellington in Sydney on Saturday before hosting Wanderers at Maitland Sportsground next Friday (October 13).
The Jets open their campaign away to Perth on October 22.
When asked about team goals, Berthomier replied "why not play-offs".
He describes his A-League move as a "very good opportunity for me and my family, I'm very happy".
Berthomier lives in Newcastle with his wife and two sons, aged five and one.
Jets teammate Daniel Stynes regularly car pools to training with Berthomier, Jason Hoffman and Carl Jenkinson.
"Myself, Jason, Hoffy and Carl actually car pool together because we all live at Adamstown so I've got know him organically through that, which is great," Stynes said on Thursday.
"So we've formed a good friendship and it's good to hear some of the stories he's got. He's a very bubbly character."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.