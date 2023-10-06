Newcastle Herald
Cancer-killing molecules to be tested in Newcastle-Ukraine project

By Damon Cronshaw
October 6 2023 - 11:00am
Professor Hubert Hondermarck and Dr Nataliya Finiuk will work on cancer-killing molecules in Newcastle.
A Ukrainian researcher will spend three months working in a Hunter Medical Research Institute lab on new molecules that could help treat cancer.

