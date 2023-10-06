A Ukrainian researcher will spend three months working in a Hunter Medical Research Institute lab on new molecules that could help treat cancer.
University of Newcastle Professor of Biochemistry Hubert Hondermarck secured a $30,000 grant to bring Dr Nataliya Finiuk to the Hunter for the project.
The Australian Academy of Science announced the grant, awarded through its Ukraine-Australia Research Fund, on Thursday.
Dr Finiuk, of University of Lviv, will begin work in the Newcastle laboratory in February.
"We really hope the project is a starting point for a long-term collaboration with mutual benefits for cancer research," Professor Hondermarck said.
Professor Hondermarck said the Ukrainians had "synthesised new molecules to kill cancer cells".
"Initial data looked very promising and these molecules could ultimately become new drugs for the treatment of brain, pancreatic or prostate cancer.
"However, because of the war, that research basically had to come to a stop."
The project will continue in Newcastle with the molecules to be tested "using pre-clinical models (cell cultures and organoids)".
This will determine their efficacy as anti-cancer agents.
"This is particularly important for brain and pancreatic cancers, which are difficult to treat. These new molecules could make a difference."
Professor Hondermarck said Ukrainian science had "traditionally been strong".
"Some Ukrainian biomedical research institutes are among the best in the world.
"I already had contacts with Ukrainian researchers and I could see they were struggling to pursue their activities because of the war."
He said the grant offered "a good opportunity to help Ukrainian medical research".
He added that "war is a tragedy" and "it is important to alleviate the suffering by any means".
"This is our contribution in helping Ukrainian biomedical research get back on its feet.
"We are also happy to reinforce the links between Australia and Ukraine, and more specifically between Newcastle and Ukraine."
