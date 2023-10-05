Construction machine supplier WesTrac has launched a virtual training facility in Tomago to provide hands-on experience with mining machinery.
The technology experience centre features a remote operator station, where visitors can remotely operate a Cat 320 Next Generation Hydraulic Excavator, located on-site.
The operator station can also be configured to use other Cat machines from mini excavators and skid steer loaders to large equipment such as dozers and drills.
In a world first, three drill rigs were operated by a single user with the technology.
The technology suite includes solutions for machine control and guidance, automation, remote operation, fleet health and fatigue monitoring.
"The centre will greatly benefit our customers by delivering a practical and educational experience with the cutting-edge technology used by WesTrac and our Cat products," WesTrac chief executive NSW/ACT Adrian Howard said.
"We want our customers to walk away from the Technology Experience Centre feeling confident about using technology to deliver improved safety and productivity outcomes to their operations.
General manager resource industries NSW/ACT Jody Scott said the centre was designed for both new buyers and existing customers.
"When designing the centre, it was vital for customer experience to remain at the forefront, which is why it can accommodate meeting spaces and events as well as training with the Cat products our customers have invested in," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.