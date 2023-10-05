Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Things to Do

Lake Macquarie things to do: Let's Fish Lake Mac this November

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 6 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Let's Fish Lake Mac is on this November. Picture supplied
Let's Fish Lake Mac is on this November. Picture supplied

THERE'S plenty of fish in the sea, but the catch in Lake Macquarie will be revealed at next month's Let's Fish Lake Mac.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.