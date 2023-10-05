THERE'S plenty of fish in the sea, but the catch in Lake Macquarie will be revealed at next month's Let's Fish Lake Mac.
The hunt is on to bag the biggest and best of the lake's famed flathead, bream, whiting and tailor in the city's popular catch-and-release competition.
Former Australian test cricket captain Mark 'Tubby' Taylor went into bat for the fishing destination after filming an episode of television series Reel Action at Lake Macquarie, set to air on November 4.
Reel Action director and Let's Fish event organiser Michael Guest said the cricket legend's glowing commentary was a sign of classic catches to come.
"November is a cracking month for fishing Lake Mac, the water is warming up and so is the fishing all in time for Let's Fish," he said.
"Whether you're a keen lure fisho, or a more relaxed bait soaker, there's some great fishing on offer.
"The competition is open to anglers of all ages and it's great to see families and friends fishing from jetties, canoes, kayaks, from the shoreline and of course boats."
More than $33,000 in prizes are on offer, with about half of last year's almost thousand-strong catch of competing anglers lured in from outside the city, netting more than $200,000 in economic benefits for Lake Macquarie.
Mayor Kay Fraser said it's an event that will hook people of all ages and abilities.
"We've seen a huge uptake in families holidaying in Lake Macquarie just to take part in Let's Fish, which is wonderful for our visitor economy," she said.
"Locals and visitors alike love this event because it's so convenient to cast a line at their favourite spot anytime over the two days with a great chance to win a prize.
"With facilities like our new accessible fishing platform at Bolton Point coming online, there's more opportunities than ever to participate in this fantastic event."
Let's Fish Lake Mac is on November 18 and 19.
For information or to enter visit letsfishlakemac.com.au.
