Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion

Social connections good for mental health

October 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Social connection is important for good mental health.
Social connection is important for good mental health.

There's not many better things than a good time spent with friends. It lifts spirits and makes people feel connected and alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.