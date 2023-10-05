There's not many better things than a good time spent with friends. It lifts spirits and makes people feel connected and alive.
A good belly laugh with mates can be a tonic for all sorts of ills, especially the mental ones.
So it rang true when an Orygen and Mission Australia study, released on Thursday, found strong links between social exclusion and poor mental health.
About 18,800 people aged 15 to 19 were surveyed, with 60 per cent found to have experienced social exclusion in the last 12 months.
Of particular concern to researchers was that 16 per cent of respondents reported housing challenges.
Young people who were gender diverse, Indigenous, living in lower socioeconomic, regional or remote areas, or speaking a language other than English were excluded more often.
Headspace Newcastle community development worker Byron Williams said "when a young person is not travelling so well, they've often lost connection".
"Having more than one connection is really important. So if a young person falls out with their mates at school, they've still got their art group or sport or whatever it may be," he said.
Mission Australia executive Marion Bennett noted that youth homelessness was "a destabilising, isolating and often traumatic experience", which can have ongoing effects on a person's life, wellbeing and future - including social connections.
"We need to see action now. Early intervention and prevention is crucial, including early screening through schools and services to identify young people at risk of homelessness and other types of social exclusion," Ms Bennett said.
Recommendations from the study included "a large-scale national trial of a social prescribing approach for young people experiencing mental ill-health, loneliness and social exclusion" and investment in services, especially in areas of high socioeconomic disadvantage.
Supporting young people's engagement in education to improve satisfaction with their studies was also suggested.
The study said the relationship between social exclusion and mental health was particularly important during adolescence.
"The onset and experience of mental ill-health is at its peak during this critical developmental stage of life," it said.
It was the time when foundations were laid for "lifelong social inclusion".
Experiences like first jobs, first loves, finishing high school and responsibility for personal finances begin to emerge.
"Providing support for mental health during adolescence can change the trajectory of a person's life," the study said.
The study clearly shows that a healthy social life - and the factors that create this - should not be taken for granted.
