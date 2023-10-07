MICHAEL Hogan says "I've squeezed every last bit of ability out of my body".
It's hard to argue with the Newcastle fast bowler.
Hogan, 42, retired from professional cricket this week following a decorated career which yielded 967 wickets across both sides of the world.
A late bloomer who, two decades earlier was playing for a pub team on concrete pitches, rose through the ranks before making his first-class debut in 2009.
Over 15 years Hogan enjoyed stints at Western Australia, Hobart Hurricanes, Glamorgan, Southern Brave and, most recently, a swansong English county campaign with Kent.
He's decided now is the right time to pull up stumps.
"I hope that I have offered some form of happiness to people at various stages through my career," Hogan posted on social media.
"Wherever I played I feel like I have given everything that I had and I've squeezed every last bit of ability out of my body. Now, after a few injuries, my body is telling me to stop squeezing."
Hogan, who relocated home to the Hunter with his family 12 months ago before heading back over to play in the UK again during 2023, described the announcement as "bittersweet".
"Today is a bittersweet moment for me as I announce my retirement from professional cricket," he said.
"It is a decision after much thought and reflection over the last week, I soon realised there are a few people who need me more than the game. I believe the time has officially come to hang up my boots and move onto the next chapter in my life."
Tributes have flowed for Hogan with the likes of Tom Moody, Jackson Bird, Burt Cockley, Trent Copeland and Phil Jacques all reaching out online to offer congratulations.
"A career you can especially be proud of. From cutting and rolling the grass, to owning it," Moody said.
Kent released a statement calling Hogan an "outstanding individual", an "invaluable source of knowledge" and a "steady influence". He went down injured last month but ultimately helped the Spitfires avoid relegation from division one,
Hogan's local club Merewether, where he won a premiership and played a handful of games last summer, says "a true champion has pulled up stumps on a glittering career".
From a collective 400 appearances he took 967 wickets - 695 first-class, 118 List A and 154 T20.
Hogan added: "Just a fella from Newy who wanted to be the best I could be. It's been a hell of a 15 years".
