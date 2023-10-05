FIVE students will have the chance to receive a life-changing opportunity with applications now open for the Greater Charitable Foundation Equity Scholarship program.
The program will award five scholars wishing to study at the University of Newcastle, up to $30,000 each over a maximum of three years.
Greater Charitable Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Anne Long said the scholarships will support students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds by connecting them with educational experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.
"Our hope is that these scholarships will not only relieve some of the immediate financial burden, allowing students to get a foot in the door, but will help them to build the skills and experience needed to keep the doors of opportunity opening throughout their lives," she said.
University of Newcastle student Grace Walker understands how beneficial an academic scholarship can be to progressing studies and alleviating financial stress, after being awarded the University's Shaping Futures scholarship in 2023, which is a separate but similar program to assist undergraduates to support studies alongside educational disadvantages.
"I vividly remember the moment that I found out that I was a scholarship recipient. I was actually on placement with an often-wandering mind to how on earth I was going to be able to pay for the huge out of school hours and day-care fees I was accruing. I immediately started crying with relief, and felt a huge weight lifted," she said.
"This scholarship has allowed me to continue study and complete my placement hours without the stress of where I would find money to pay for bills, care and food."
University of Newcastle Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Professor Mark Hoffman said scholarships play an important role in ensuring University has a place for everyone.
"By extending a helping hand to students grappling with financial adversity, including those hailing from rural, regional and remote corners, we cultivate not only knowledge but resilience, diversity and the unwavering spirit of progress," he said.
Applications for the Greater Charitable Foundation Equity Scholarship will close on February 24, 2024. For more information about the scholarships, eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit Greater Charitable Foundation Equity Scholarship online.
