Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, October 7.
Trent Dalton's new novel Lola in the Mirror builds on message of Boy Swallows Universe. He talks to Sally Pryor about his turbulent early childhood years, marred by domestic violence, poverty and drugs.
Riverlights Multicultural Festival is about to wrap up another successful event in Maitland. Jim Kellar talks to one of the festival's amazing performers, firedancer Kiki Elliot.
Fresh is best say the owners of G-Pizza in Mayfield. Lisa Rockman finds out the secret to this popular eatery's success.
Daniel Scott returns to Old Trafford to see his favourite club Manchester United play Crystal Palace in an English Premier League match.
From steelworks to giant offshore coal loaders, Port Stephens has always attracted big ideas. Mike Scanlon looks at some of the more ambitious plans throughout the years.
There's also a rodeo, film and TV workshops, and much more. It's all in our What's on Guide.
