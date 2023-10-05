Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter fire trails inspected from sky ahead of 'potentially dangerous' bushfire season

October 6 2023 - 7:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crown Lands is conducting aerial fire trail inspections across the Hunter and Central Coast as part of a statewide program leading into what is expected to be a scorching summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.