Maitland Park Bowling Club demolition date set

Maitland council will next week start the knock-down of a former bowling club that was destroyed by a fire earlier this year.
The council said in a statement this week that independent assessments on the Maitland Park Bowling Club building confirmed substantial damage, meaning demolition would be required for safety reasons.
Maitland City Council's building projects and services manager Todd Stanley said all necessary precautions were being taken and safety was "the highest priority".
"We have engaged contractors with the relevant expertise to commence the demolition works, ensuring they are highly qualified and experienced in this type of project," Mr Stanley said.
IN THE NEWS
"Demolition will take place across two stages, with work expected to wrap up by the end of November."
Stage one will begin next week and involve the removal of asbestos within the building as well as the demolition of structurally unsafe parts of the site.
This is expected to take two weeks to complete.
Members of the community should continue avoiding the site while work takes place for safety purposes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.