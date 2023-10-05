Multiple roads are closed and 15 businesses have been evacuated at Tomago after a hazardous materials incident broke out on Friday morning.
An 800 metre exclusion zone is in place after a "dangerous heat build-up" was declared at a power regeneration plant on Laverick Avenue, which broke out just after 5.15am.
The facility is designed to store heat as a power source.
Three staff were evacuated as the incident occurred in electrical machinery, measuring 14 x 3 metres.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said a specialist CO2 truck from Sydney was deployed to the scene, as water does not react well to the material. At least five FRNSW appliances, including hazardous materials units and an aerial platform are also the scene.
Crews in breathing apparatus are carrying out heat readings within the warehouse housing the machinery.
They have detected smoke emanating from power cables.
FRNSW expects this to be a protracted incident.
"We have an 800 metre exclusion in place, which has resulted in road closures and evacuations of nearby businesses," the spokesperson said.
"We're working with engineers on site.
"There have been no injuries reported."
Tomago Road is closed in both directions between Old Punt Road and McIntrye Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Motorists needing to travel can use Masonite Road and the Pacific Highway, or Nelson Bay Road instead.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.