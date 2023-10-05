Newcastle Herald
Roads closed after Laverick Avenue, Tomago industrial emergency

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 6 2023 - 9:36am, first published 8:29am
Multiple roads are closed and 15 businesses have been evacuated at Tomago after a hazardous materials incident broke out on Friday morning.

