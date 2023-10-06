Newcastle District Cricket Association season preview 2023-2024

Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition gets underway on October 7.
Who's in, who's out and who's shaping up for the premiership in 2023-2024?
Check out the latest ahead of round one.
WALLSEND
Captain: Jake Montgomery
Last Premiership: 22-23
Last Season: First (won GF)
Ins: Aaron Wivell (Wests), Ryan Brooks (Sydney - Wests), Aidan Fulcher (City), Will Parkinson (Maitland - Norths).
Outs: Bert Ryan (overseas).
Bottom Line: The Tigers are a genuine chance of going back-to-back.
Prediction: First
STOCKTON
Captain: Nick Foster
Last Premiership: 21-22
Last Season: Third (lost GF)
Ins: Josh McTaggart (Waratah), Hayden Williams (Sydney - Manly), Lucas Sargent (return).
Outs: Dylan Robertson (Kincumber Avoca), Sam Jenkinson (retired).
Bottom Line: The Seagulls will be keen to go one better than last summer.
Prediction: Second
CHARLESTOWN
Captain: Daniel Arms
Last Premiership: 05-06
Last Season: Seventh
Ins: Isaac Wallace, Aaron Payne (return), Dan Heuston (Kincumber Avoca), Josh Hardy (Taree).
Outs: Chris Rendina (retired).
Bottom Line: Magpies on the hunt to make amends for missing semis in 2022-2023.
Prediction: Third
CARDIFF-BOOLAROO
Captain: Jay Sneddon
Last Premiership: 09-10
Last Season: Sixth
Ins: Griffin Lea (return), Bailey Creer, Aiden Creer (Sydney - UNSW), Josh Westwood, Ben Roberts (Toronto), Matt Willett (injury).
Outs: Nil.
Bottom Line: CBs were big improvers last season and have added more depth.
Prediction: Fourth
WESTS
Captain: Brad Aldous
Last Premiership: 20-21
Last Season: Second (lost SF)
Ins: Finlay Thornton (Toronto).
Outs: Aaron Wivell (Wallsend), Rob Lankester, Niall Alexander (UK return).
Bottom Line: Availability of King, Emerton and Price a question mark for Rosellas.
Prediction: Fifth
NEWCASTLE CITY
Captain: Oli Carter
Last Premiership: 75-76
Last Season: Fourth (lost SF)
Ins: Harry Scowen (Uni), Freddie Freeman (England - Eastbourne), Dubs Wood (England - Basingstoke).
Outs: Ben Patterson (Waratah), Lewis Hextall (Hamwicks), Aidan Fulcher (Wallsend), Ollie Jarvis (England - Crewe), Rory Kalnins (not playing).
Bottom Line: English imports to play another key role for Sabres.
Prediction: Sixth
UNIVERSITY
Captain: Tom O'Neill
Last Premiership: 10-11
Last Season: Eighth
Ins: Thomas Haling (Tamworth).
Outs: Harry Scowen (City), Andrew Harriott (not playing).
Bottom Line: New skipper and new wicketkeeper for the Sea Dragons.
Prediction: Seventh
HAMILTON-WICKHAM
Captain: Ben Balcomb
Last Premiership: 16-17
Last Season: Ninth
Ins: Will Frais (England - North Middlesex), Lewis Hextall (City), Angus Ping (Toronto), Lachlan Bowles (return).
Outs: Nil.
Bottom Line: Pumas hoping to improve upon most recent 3-7 record.
Prediction: Eighth
MEREWETHER
Captain: Josh Geary
Last Premiership: 15-16
Last Season: Fifth
Ins: Nil.
Outs: Ben Egan (retired), Tom McDevitt (not playing).
Bottom Line: Changing of the guard continues for Lions this year.
Prediction: Ninth
WARATAH-MAYFIELD
Captain: Josh Claridge
Last Premiership: 96-97
Last Season: Twelfth
Ins: Ben Patterson, Hunter Palmer, Aren Barber (City), Cameron Claridge (Belmont), Sam Whitbread, Harry Clarke (Gloucester).
Outs: Josh McTaggart (Stockton), Bryce Cook (Sydney - Gordon), Harrison Nemme (Sydney), Charlie Williams (England), Asher Robins (not playing).
Bottom Line: Waratahs trying to put winless campaign behind them.
Prediction: Tenth
BELMONT
Captain: Luke Muddle
Last Premiership: 08-09
Last Season: Tenth
Ins: AJ Isherwood (Sydney - Pennant Hills), Jarrod Baxter (Sydney - Northern Districts), Alex Cook (return).
Outs: Joey Gillard (Sydney - Gordon), Cameron Claridge (Waratah).
Bottom Line: The boys from Cahill Oval chasing some consistency.
Prediction: Eleventh
TORONTO
Captain: Corey Brown
Last Premiership: 18-19
Last Season: Eleventh
Ins: Rhythm Singh (Sydney - Randwick), Tom Bell (England - Thornaby), Cam Martin (Cairns), George Sims (England - St Albans).
Outs: Josh Westwood, Ben Roberts (CBs), Angus Ping (Hamwicks), Finlay Thornton (Wests), JP Varoxis (injured).
Bottom Line: Could be a long summer for the Kookaburras.
Prediction: Twelfth
