Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Rural Allied Health Educator Program to help students advance

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 6 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the program would "create a pipeline of allied health workers". Picture by Adam McLean
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the program would "create a pipeline of allied health workers". Picture by Adam McLean

The Hunter's struggling allied health sector will receive a boost from a new program to supervise students who treat patients, with a focus on health and development checks for preschool children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.