THIS week, thousands of students from across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, the Hunter and Central Coast will enter the HSC exam room.
English Paper 1 will mark the beginning of four weeks of exams, kicking off on Wednesday, October 11.
Hunter Christian School students Rebecca Blair and Talamasina Vea have been hitting the books and revising content in preparation.
"It's definitely been easier these last couple of weeks now that we don't have to go to school. I've been able to sort my time in a way that works best for me and don't have to worry about getting assessments done," Ms Blair said ahead of sitting the Advanced English exam.
"Now that I'm getting closer I feel more at peace which is a bit strange but I also have a bit more perspective on things," she said.
Ms Vea will sit the Standard English exam and said HSC trials had given her an insight on what to expect.
"It helped me a lot because I was able to pinpoint my gaps, so I know what I need to work on and can be better with my time management for the exams," she said.
"I've got some mixed emotions for the HSC, I'm nervous some days but then I'm like no, I've got this."
Both high school graduates plan to take a gap year next year, before they consider returning to study.
"I'm going to join an international aid organisation, it's a missionary ship going around the world, so I'm going to do that for a year and then I guess we'll see what happens next," Ms Blair said.
"I'm going overseas with my family to Tonga to be a volunteer teacher aide at a school, and helping my grandparents with their business over there," Ms Vea said.
Ms Vea said she could see herself studying a business degree in the future.
Ms Blair gave some advice to her peers and future HSC students.
"I think do your best, but at the end of the day there are many different pathways and whatever you do end up getting does not define you.
"There will be doors closed, but there will also be doors open," she said.
They both thanked their teachers at Hunter Christian School for their support throughout their studies.
Experts from the University of Newcastle are reminding year 12 students to look after their wellbeing as they approach the last leg of their high school journey. They also want to offer parents and those supporting year 12 students some tips about how they can help over these coming weeks.
John Fischetti, pro vice-chancellor of the College of Human and Social Futures, is encouraging students to keep calm and remember their options.
"As 13 years of schooling culminate it's important for students to know that no matter what happens over the course of these exams, there are always options available if you don't get the marks you had hoped for," Professor Fischetti said.
Laureate Professor Clare Collins, School of Health Sciences, is reminding students to keep eating healthy food and to stay hydrated.
"Students can also chew gum to help lower their stress levels and retain information more effectively," she said.
Professor David Lubans, from the university's School of Education, emphasised the importance of physical activity for relieving stress.
