Knights rookie Oryn Keeley will join the Dolphins next season after signing a multi-year deal with the NRL's newcomers.
Keeley, a Mannering Park product, will link with the Redcliffe-based club for the next three seasons.
The highly-rated forward, who captained NSW's under-19s State of Origin side last year, was contracted on a development deal at the Knights in 2024.
However, he will go straight into the Dolphins' top-30 roster.
The 20-year-old played two NRL games for the Knights, debuting late last season against the Raiders and playing the last regular-season game this year against the Dragons at Kogarah.
The 98kg back-rower played Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Jersey Flegg for the club.
Keeley played his junior club footy for Northern Lakes Warriors and The Entrance Tigers.
The Knights have been contacted for comment.
