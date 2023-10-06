Rookie Knights forward Oryn Keeley will try and expedite his NRL opportunities by making an immediate switch to the Dolphins.
Keeley, 20, has signed with the Redcliffe club for the next three seasons.
The Mannering Park product, who captained NSW's under-19s Origin side last year, was contracted at the Knights for a further two years but was on a development deal outside the club's top-30 roster in 2024.
The Dolphins gave Keeley an extra year and an immediate spot in their top-30 roster, which allows for potential first-grade opportunities sooner next season.
"We'd given him permission to look around," Knights football director Peter Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"He'd agitated for a release earlier this year and we rejected that request.
"But he felt that he wasn't getting the opportunities that he wanted here. He felt he had more chance of playing NRL in the immediate future somewhere else.
"Given he was quite adamant on that, we were happy to grant him permission, and when he got a three-year deal that took him into a top 30 [roster], we were happy to allow him to go."
Keeley played two NRL games for the Knights, debuting late last year against the Raiders and featuring against the Dragons in this season's last round.
The 98-kilogram back-rower, a Northern Lakes Warriors junior, played Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Jersey Flegg for the Knights.
After missing last year's Jersey Flegg grand final due to suspension, he made 18 NSW Cup appearances in 2023.
But Keeley had the likes of Tyson Frizell, Dylan Lucas, Brodie Jones and incoming English recruit Kai Pearce-Paul in front of him.
