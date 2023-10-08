Albanese must employ some Hawke urgency

But absent from the white paper is the story of change in the real Australian economy. How will coal regions transform away from mining? How will the agricultural sector adjust to the vagaries and violence of climate change? How do we end the burden of young people starting their working lives saddled with $50,000 in student debt? How do we address long-term unemployment, the fact that of the 488,100 unemployed in Australia in June 2023, 102,300 (or 21 per cent) were unemployed for a year or more? And the big one: how do we give cities like Newcastle a share of the highly remunerated professional labour markets that have become entrenched in the privileged inner cores of our capital cities?