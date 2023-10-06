Magann sidelined but Wallsend carry depth into NDCA title defence

NSW Country representative Pat Magann may be sidelined for the opening stages of the Newcastle District Cricket Association season but Wallsend captain Jake Montgomery feels confident the defending premiers now have even more depth to cover that loss.
Not only because the Tigers played large parts of last summer without the left-arm paceman, including the grand final, but also due to key recruits Aaron Wivell and Ryan Brooks.
Magann picked up a side strain recently while bowling in a T20 competition on the Central Coast, leaving the pace duties mainly to Callum Gabriel and the Page brothers, Jacob and Lachlan.
Nathan Price, Daniel McGovern and Montgomery also present options while new signing Will Parkinson, an off-spinner from Maitland, debuts against Charlestown at Wallsend Oval on Saturday.
The arrival of Wivell and Brooks strengthens batting stocks for the Tigers, meaning the likes of Matt Lynch, Nathan Sneddon and Alex Seamer drop out from the decider six months ago.
Joseph Clarke will continue wicketkeeping.
Elsewhere in round one, all 40-over fixtures, Oli Carter lands fresh from an English county campaign to steer City against hosts Belmont.
Stockton are at home to Hamwicks, Uni visit Wests, CBs travel to Waratah Oval and Merewether meets Toronto.
Meanwhile, Newcastle sealed the NSW Country Colts Championships on Friday following a five-match tournament on the South Coast this week.
