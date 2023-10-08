Cricket tragics turn out for nostalgic event

Recently I attended the Hunter Taverners charity lunch to give a sporting chance to disadvantaged children. It was organised by its patron, Rick McCosker, and co-hosted by former ABC broadcaster Craig Hamilton at NEX in Newcastle.
Craig interviewed the 11 players who returned to the Shield in the 1982-83 season.
The interviews were not scripted questions, but listening and finding the real stories from the game.
What a treat for any cricket tragic.
The large crowd hung on every word as the host skilfully extracted the tensions and rivalries from all of the players.
It was wonderful to see the respect Rick received from all who attended, particularly the players, a true gentleman of the game. I'm sure everyone who attended appreciated the support of the Herald's Robert Dillon in getting the word out there.
Can't wait until we have the chance to go to a similar event.
I think Peter Devey ("Weighing up Murdoch's impact", Letters, 2/10) is trying to be a comedian by suggesting Rupert Murdoch's empire and his flagship Sky News service is not biased or right-leaning.
If you take any weekday time slot, be it 5pm, 6pm, 7pm or 8pm, there are four different presenters each with their opening gambit and statement.
They then use a plethora of Opposition members of Parliament or Opposition senators to prove what they have just said, at times they even use The Australian editor to back up these claims.
Not once is there a member of the current government or a government senator on their program to offer a different point of view or to give a more even account of their main topic.
How predictable it is to see conservative politics attacking off shore wind farms ('We'll turn the tide': Thousands rally against Port Stephens offshore wind', newcastleherald.com.au, 7/10).
They have been waging a campaign to sabotage renewable energy infrastructure implementation for decades.
Just remember fellow citizens it is your children and grandchildren who will have to bare the consequences of this foolish incompetence
In response to "Coal top power source" (Letters, 27/9). Thirty-three per cent of Australian homes have solar generation that is not grid energy, so unless 2GB knows what I use directly from my generation it will not be counted on its daily advice on generation.
My home solar generates enough to power two homes over 12 months resulting in a zero power account.
I recommend the PocketNEM app, which shows the actual hourly east coast grid generation from every source, and the quantity of hydro generation is surprisingly high.
Australia's annual defence budget is predicted to be $52,559 million for 2023-24 and it will continue to grow, totalling $223.6 billion over the next four years.
It is a big expense, and one that is claimed to be essential to combat the threat from China.
But while China is a potential threat, it is in the midst of an industrial meltdown due to the collapse of its housing market, which was once the source of 25 per cent of its economy.
Now two of the largest developers have a debt of almost $500 billion.
Like Australia, China is also faced with a catastrophic future created by climate change with droughts hitting food production and huge cities unable to cope with extreme temperatures, floods or pandemics.
It is very difficult to predict how we will all cope.
So far, we aren't doing that well and haven't prepared sufficiently to control bushfires, some of which could have been done with military equipment.
The RAAF has 12 now redundant Hercules aircraft that could be converted to water bombers by an add-on device that holds 11,000 litres of fire retardant. In five seconds it can cover an 18 metre wide by 400 metre section of the fire front.
While this sounds impressive, it is nowhere near adequate to douse a large fire, so it is important to detect the fires as early as possible using hi tech drones, balloons and geosynchronous satellites.
Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe's rant about Albanese and the federal police was as equally preposterous as the white supremacist bigot's rant that threatened the senator. Hopefully, on reflection, Senator Thorpe may consider a more measured public response in the future that is consistent with the expectations of federal MPs.
I am surprised to see an experienced journalist misquote Marcia Langton ("I live in the bush and I'm voting 'yes'", Herald, 5/9). Professor Langton did not describe "no" voters as being racist and ignorant; that was her description of the official "no" campaign - a fair comment given some of the false and misleading nonsense they have put out, with Mundine's ludicrous statement that the Uluru Statement is a "declaration of war against the rest of Australia" being a standout.
I believe the referendum is a cover-up to divert attention from the royal commission into the pandemic.
There are many reasons to not change our constitution at the referendum. Among these are that to do so would be contrary to the United Nations Convention on the rights of Indigenous Peoples as well as contravening the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination to which Australia is a signatory. I hope that both our region, and Australia as a whole, vote "no", and that no matter what the result, we all can live in a peaceful and happy way.
Yeah, Carl Stevenson ("Nuclear ticks all boxes", Letters, 6/10), just like all nuclear arguments you didn't mention nuclear's dirty, deadly radioactive waste's 400 year storage legacy.
