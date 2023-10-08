Cricket tragics turn out for nostalgic event

There are many reasons to not change our constitution at the referendum. Among these are that to do so would be contrary to the United Nations Convention on the rights of Indigenous Peoples as well as contravening the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination to which Australia is a signatory. I hope that both our region, and Australia as a whole, vote "no", and that no matter what the result, we all can live in a peaceful and happy way.