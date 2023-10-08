Newcastle Herald
Cricket tragics turn out for nostalgic event

October 9 2023 - 4:00am
Cricket legend Rick McCosker
Cricket legend Rick McCosker

Recently I attended the Hunter Taverners charity lunch to give a sporting chance to disadvantaged children. It was organised by its patron, Rick McCosker, and co-hosted by former ABC broadcaster Craig Hamilton at NEX in Newcastle.

