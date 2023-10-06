HUNTER beaches will be splashed with pink this weekend as kids throw on their rash shirts for the start of the Nippers season.
While Saturday could see a sprinkle of rain across Newcastle, the weather is set to warm up on Sunday for the kick off of the surf skills program.
Nippers learn CPR and lifesaving techniques, surf safety as well as rescue experience while completing fun surf sport activities.
Hunter Surf Life Saving president Henry Scruton said the experience is tailored to ensure children get the most out of the program.
"Nippers helps children build up their confidence, have fun and meet friends, while learning important skills to keep themselves and the community safe at the beach," he said.
"Little ones as young as five can join the program, which at that age is all about having fun in the sand and becoming familiar with the water.
"By the time kids reach 13 and 14, they are developing the skill base required to become a qualified surf lifesaver."
The program has been supported by Newcastle Permanent for the last 40 years and is open to children between the ages of five and 14.
Newcastle Permanent chief distribution officer Paul Juergens said the organisation is proud to support Hunter Surf Life Saving and help make the Nippers program more affordable for families.
"Water and safety skills are extremely important to have, and even better to have from a young age, so it is fantastic to see there are more than 2,500 nippers enrolled so far this summer," Mr Juergens said.
"The pink rashies have become a classic part of Aussie beach culture, and it's wonderful to see the community's future surf lifesavers in training in that unmissable colour.
"But more than being iconic in the sand and surf, the rashies promote sun safety, as well as providing great visibility in the water for parents' peace of mind."
Nippers runs across the 13 Hunter Surf Life Saving clubs from Catherine Hill Bay to Tea Gardens Hawks Nest.
Registrations are still open, visit ww.hsls.org.au for information.
