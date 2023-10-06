DANIEL Stynes admits he feels more settled second time around, both in Newcastle and with the Jets.
Preparing for a fourth straight Men's A-League campaign, having started his career in hometown Perth, Stynes says he's now adjusted to life on the east coast and playing at a different club.
"It always feels a bit better in the second year and this is my first proper move away from Perth," Stynes said.
"Last year wasn't a massive adjustment but obviously it takes time. I feel a lot more settled this year. I feel a lot more settled in the city and with my team."
The midfielder, 25, recently returned from a hamstring injury sustained at pre-season training and enjoyed around 45 minutes game time in last week's trial against Macarthur.
Stynes feels confident he'll be fully fit come round one away to his former side the Glory in a fortnight.
"Pre-season can sometimes be a bit mentally challenging, because of how far away it [competition] is," he said.
"Having that little stint in rehabilitation can sometimes motivate you more to be back out there and actually playing. I think that's been the case for me and I've come back at a good time - still two weeks to go and I played last week."
Stynes joined the Jets in 2022-2023 under previous coach Arthur Papas and re-signed to stay with current mentor Rob Stanton. He started in seven of his 16 appearances, scoring one goal and picking up a yellow card.
"Obviously more goals and assists, that's what I want out of this season. More minutes as well," Stynes said.
The Jets are scheduled to play a friendly against Wellington in Sydney on Saturday before hosting Wanderers at Maitland Sportsground next week (October 13).
