DORA Creek has emerged as a hotbed of sale activity in recent weeks, with buyers from Sydney snapping up a handful of properties in the Lake Macquarie suburb.
Among those was a waterfront home at 25 Stingaree Point Drive which sold to a buyer from Sydney for $2.25 million with Ben Wrigley at Ellejayne Realty.
The sale placed it as the third most expensive home in the suburb behind two other waterfront properties, both on Stingaree Point Drive, that sold for $2.7 million and $3 million.
The four-bedroom home on 1030 square metres had undergone a complete transformation after its owner purchased the property as a "house flip" project.
The renovation of the 1980s-era home took Barry Cooper and his son, Blake, along with the team from their building company, Newcastle Building Pty Ltd, seven months to complete.
The home included high-end features such as a Falcon stove and rangehood worth more than $20,000.
The sale delivered a substantial profit for the seller who bought the tired old brick home in November last year for $1.28 million.
"There was interest from a few locals but it was predominantly Sydney buyers," Mr Wrigley said.
"A few people were looking to live in it, but most of them were looking as an investment or holiday home."
Mr Wrigley said the sale was one of four properties sold in Dora Creek in recent weeks, with all of those going to out-of-area buyers.
He said there had been a considerable uptick in people from Sydney looking at real estate in Dora Creek.
"There is a lot of interest from Sydney and it's like Dora Creek is on the map now," he said.
"Previously there was no interest [from Sydney] but there has been plenty lately because we have sold four in Dora Creek in the space of about a week all to out-of-area buyers.
"One, which was a really old house, sold for $1.05 million and another one, which wasn't a waterfront property, went for $1.18 million, so they're going for good prices."
Another agency, Wilson Britten, sold a waterfront reserve property at 93 Newport Road in Dora Creek this week for $1.2 million.
The median house value in Dora Creek is $859,000.
