5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Built in 1919, during an era when quality and embellishment were the cornerstones of architectural craftsmanship, this exquisite brick home has gracefully embraced a contemporary renovation while preserving its timeless allure.
The intricately detailed high ceilings, ornamental fireplace, and graceful fretwork serve as heart-warming reminders of a bygone era, infusing this home with an abundance of character and soul.
Simultaneously, the kitchen and three bathrooms have been tastefully updated to ensure that it functions seamlessly as a thoroughly modern residence.
Nestled securely behind an electric gated driveway, this home now boasts three separate living areas and five bedrooms, guaranteeing ample space for your growing family to live, thrive and entertain.
And then there's the north-facing backyard - a purposefully designed private sanctuary for both relaxation and play.
This lush, green oasis is sure to win your heart with its covered alfresco area, a ready-for-summer pool, and ample room for a vegetable garden, trampoline, and fire pit.
You'll have the privilege of enjoying the company of wonderful neighbours, and the bonus of being within the sought-after zoning of Hamilton South Public School.
Additionally, the location couldn't be more central: imagine leisurely bike rides to the beach, quick coffee and dining options at The Junction and Beaumont Street, and a mere five-minute journey to the heart of the city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.