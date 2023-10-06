IN THE final hours of Shirley McHugh's life, two paramedics stopped at her favourite place in the world to let her feel the salt breeze in her hair.
Now, the photos of the moment the Newcastle woman got to look out over Bar Beach one last time hold cherished memories for her children.
Three of Ms McHugh's daughters had an emotional reunion with one of the Ambulance NSW paramedics involved, Brittaney Banks, on Friday.
"We're all beach-y people, we're all water people, so for her to come by the beach was very important for her, good for the soul," Lucia McHugh told the Newcastle Herald.
She said her mother died peacefully just 15 hours later, aged 94.
"These girls went above and beyond ... it's a very precious memory," Lucia said.
Ms Banks and her colleague Hannah Macfarlane were transporting Ms McHugh from Sydney to Newcastle on August 9 when they stopped at the beach about 2.30pm.
"Mum's a Newcastle girl, born and bred, and this was her favourite beach, Bar Beach," Lucia said.
"They did a fantastic job and went out of their way to bring mum home via the beach.
"Mum requested it, good on mum."
The three daughters laughed and said that was exactly like their mother, to ask for what she wanted.
She had also requested ABBA songs on the ambulance trip, and made sure to let Ms Banks know when she was hitting the bumps in the road on the expressway.
"Mum was very much into girl power, she was very much a supporter of women, and that she had two women bring her home, that was very important," Lucia said, her voice breaking.
She encouraged Ms Banks and Ms Mcfarlane to keep up the good work and never lose their positive attitudes.
"You gave mum an extraordinary opportunity that made such a difference, to her and to all of us," she said.
Ms Banks told the Herald she was also a "Newcastle girl" and knew Ms McHugh didn't have much time left.
"Seeing Shirley's face when we opened the back of the ambulance, she just had that calm come across her," she said.
"She had the breeze in her hair, she just sat there reminiscing, it's one of those moments you don't often get.
"It's probably one of the most impactful jobs I've done in my entire career."
Ms Banks said she shed a tear listening to Ms McHugh talk about her life that afternoon by the ocean.
"We never know who we're going to when we pick patients up but learning about Shirley ... she's paved the way for a lot of people in this community," she said.
"Hearing her reminisce about all of that really engulfs why I do the job."
Ms McHugh grew up in Newcastle, was an excellent student, accomplished violinist and dedicated athlete.
She had six children and the family settled in Coffs Harbour in 1960, where she became the shire's president.
She became a teacher and found her way back to Newcastle about 1980, before joining the Liberal Party in Charlestown and becoming an integral part of local campaigns.
