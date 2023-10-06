Newcastle Herald
Family thanks paramedics for taking Newcastle's Shirley McHugh to Bar Beach before death

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 6 2023 - 8:30pm
IN THE final hours of Shirley McHugh's life, two paramedics stopped at her favourite place in the world to let her feel the salt breeze in her hair.

