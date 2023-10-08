Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Half the disability royal commissioners wanted to end special schools but experts are advocating to keep them.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
October 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Education for disabled students has been on the minds of many Hunter experts this week after the disability royal commission could not decide on whether to recommend an end to special schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.