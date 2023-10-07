Newcastle Herald

Fires a warning of the fierce summer ahead

October 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Long-time residents of Kearsley are no strangers to bushfires. Those lucky enough to escape blazes that ripped through the area in the past have learned a few lessons in the process. "And that's why we don't stay," one resident told the Newcastle Herald's Lucinda Garbutt-Young when she visited during the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.