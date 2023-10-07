Fires a warning of the fierce summer ahead

Long-time residents of Kearsley are no strangers to bushfires. Those lucky enough to escape blazes that ripped through the area in the past have learned a few lessons in the process. "And that's why we don't stay," one resident told the Newcastle Herald's Lucinda Garbutt-Young when she visited during the week.
"You just go. It's not worth losing your life. It just isn't. I shut all the windows, turn the gas off and we leave."
Another resident had a very precise bushfire survival plan, including how and when animals would be moved.
Residents in the Hunter got a warning shot of sorts this week, when a bushfire burned out of control on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of homes in Kearsley and Abernethy, and bringing back terrifying memories for many.
Fortunately, no lives or property were lost to bushfires in the region on Tuesday, and cooler conditions later in the week worked in favour of firefighters, giving them a boost battling blazes across the state.
But, with Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Central Coast now officially declared in drought, and with predictions of a hot dry summer ahead, this warning shot is one we should all sit up and notice.
Many residents of Kearsely and Abernethy spent Wednesday clearing up fuel around their properties, aware that this spring fire was just the beginning. If we all take this lucky escape as a warning, check our homes and finalise our bushfire survival plans, we too may be lucky at the end of the season.
Enjoy your Sunday.
