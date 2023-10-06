Sporting Declaration: Who can stop the Panthers?

MIDWAY through the 1991 rugby league season, Canberra Raiders coach Tim Sheens called his players in for a team meeting before a training session.
Sheens grabbed a marking pen and proceeded to walk to the whiteboard, on which he wrote: "HOW MANY GRAND FINALS HAVE YOU WON?"
The answer, for most of his players, was two. Canberra were back-to-back champions after premiership victories in 1989 and 1990 and were chasing the first hat-trick of titles since Parramatta between 1981-83.
But Sheens was sick of hearing "how many grand finals have you won?"
It had presumably started out as banter between his players, a one-liner that became a catchphrase.
When they were taking the mickey out of each other, either in the dressing rooms or in the pub, it was getting tossed around in jest.
Given that Ricky Stuart was as quick with a put-down as he was with a torpedo pass, there's a fair chance that, on occasions, it was also directed at Canberra's opponents.
As Sheens put down his pen and turned around, the room went silent.
"Next bloke I hear say that," he told his players. "Will be in reserve grade next week."
The message got through loud and clear.
Sheens, who I reckon rates in the top three or four rugby league coaches of all time, was smart enough to recognise that what started as a joke had become counterproductive.
For starters, it highlighted a certain cockiness or arrogance. Even worse, constantly referring to what they had done in the past was not going to help them win their next game.
As it panned out, the Raiders were denied a premiership hat-trick that year by Penrith in one of the great grand finals.
So instead of Canberra becoming the first team since Jack Gibson's electrifying Eels to win three in a row, we had to wait until the Panthers last weekend. A milestone 40 years in the making.
I would be surprised if Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has ever had to hold a conversation with his players along the lines of Sheens's lecture more than three decades ago.
The men in black are without doubt the most focused, relentless rugby league team I have ever seen, and a lot of that surely comes back to the methodical nature of their coach.
As Cleary said when asked about the possibility of winning four premierships in a row: "Pre-season will roll around and we'll go again. One step after another. We have to go back, same as everyone else. This year will mean nothing."
That's the mindset every coach aspires to instil in his players.
Forget about past results. Don't worry about what is coming up in the future. Let's just nail the immediate task at hand. It's sports psychology 101.
Yet it's easier said than done, especially when your team has enjoyed success. Allowing your standards to slip by just one per cent is invariably the beginning of the end.
If rival teams are hoping that proves to be the case with the Panthers, I reckon they're kidding themselves.
There have been other sides in recent memory who have been similarly dominant. Manly (1995-97) and the Roosters (2002-04) each played in three consecutive grand finals, but won only one apiece.
Melbourne (2006-09) played in four straight deciders - aided by some creative salary-cap accounting - but lost two of them.
The Panthers have won three in a row, all in different fashion, and they don't appear to be finished yet, given that so many of their players are in the prime of their careers.
Who can possibly de-throne them next season?
The Broncos, surely, will be hungrier than ever after their grand final implosion.
The Roosters have made a couple of key signings to revitalise their ageing roster. Latrell Mitchell will have a point to prove with Souths. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be an inspired signing for the Warriors.
As for the Knights, they appear on an upward trajectory. Can they build on 20023 and reach Penrith's level? Only time will tell.
FEW English batsmen in history have caused Australian bowlers more grief than Alastair Cook and Ben Stokes, in contrasting fashion.
In 2010-11, Cook ground Australia into submission in their own backyard by scoring 766 runs at an average of 127.66 to inspire a 3-1 series victory for the Poms.
Then, in both the 2019 Ashes and the recently completed campaign in the Old Dart, Stokes bludgeoned and blasted centuries that were so brutal his rivals are quite possibly still suffering from post-traumatic stress.
But if one Aussie bowler is entitled to reflect fondly on his clashes with the champion English left-handers, it's a bloke who was playing for Newcastle pub team Cricketers Arms on concrete pitches until his early 20s.
Playing for Western Australia against England in a warm-up game before the 2010-11 Ashes, Michael Hogan ripped Cook's off stump clean out of the ground.
Last year, playing county cricket for Glamorgan against Durham, he had Stokes caught behind.
There are without doubt plenty of other prized scalps in amongst the 967 wickets Hogan claimed in professional ranks, in a career that ended when he announced his retirement this week.
And while he never managed to earn a Baggy Green cap, he has nonetheless managed to live out a real-life fairytale.
Hogan would have been quite content playing C and S cricket with his mates until he was invited to come and have a bowl in the nets with district club Merewether.
Within no time, he was playing first grade and then in the Newcastle rep team. After a brief stint in Sydney, he was offered a contract with Western Australia, on the strength of one trial in the nets.
Then followed a Sheffield Shield debut at the ripe old age of 28 and, in due course, an invitation to ply his trade on the other side of the world, first for Glamorgan and then this season with Kent.
FInally, at 42, he has decided it's time to pull up stumps after a remarkable career.
All good things come to an end at some point, but the memories and mateship will surely last a lifetime. Well played, Hoges.
