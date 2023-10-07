FORTY-FIVE charges have been levelled against a Newcastle man after he allegedly exposed himself to school children.
Police formed a special squad - codenamed Strike Force Fitzwater - to investigate multiple reports of a man showing his genitals to young children in the Merewether and Cooks Hill areas.
Detectives were patrolling in Cooks Hill yesterday as part of the investigation when they followed a car to Robey Street in Merewether.
They arrested the 65-year-old driver at the scene.
Several items from the vehicle and from a home in the Newcastle area were seized by officers for forensic examination, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The man was taken into custody and charged at Newcastle Police Station.
He faces 45 charges, including 21 counts of intentionally doing a sexual act towards a child between 10 and 16 years old.
He was also charged with intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16 years old, and carrying out a sexual act with another without consent.
He faces a string of stalking charges.
The man spent the night behind bars after being refused bail by police, and fronted Newcastle Local Court for the first time on Saturday.
