Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man, 65, to front Newcastle court charged with exposing himself to school children

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 7 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detectives homed in on a 65-year-old man after multiple reports of alleged indecent exposure. File picture
Detectives homed in on a 65-year-old man after multiple reports of alleged indecent exposure. File picture

FORTY-FIVE charges have been levelled against a Newcastle man after he allegedly exposed himself to school children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.