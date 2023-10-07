A MAN accused of exposing his genitals to school children in Merewether and Cooks Hill has been released on strict bail conditions.
The 65-year-old Wallsend man fronted Newcastle Local Court for an out-of-sessions bail hearing on Saturday.
As part of his conditions, the man must report to Waratah police daily, must not leave home unless for specific reasons, must not enter a handful of Newcastle suburbs, and can't drink alcohol or take drugs.
He also must enter an agreement to forfeit $5000 if he fails to comply.
The man faced court after spending the night in custody, and was not required to enter pleas to 45 charges on Saturday.
The case was adjourned to later this month.
Detectives from Strike Force Fitzwater arrested the man on a Merewether street on Friday, October 6.
FORTY-FIVE charges have been levelled against a Newcastle man after he allegedly exposed himself to school children.
Police formed a special squad - codenamed Strike Force Fitzwater - to investigate multiple reports of a man showing his genitals to young children in the Merewether and Cooks Hill areas.
Detectives were patrolling in Cooks Hill on Friday as part of the investigation when they followed a car to Robey Street in Merewether.
They arrested the 65-year-old driver at the scene.
Several items from the vehicle and from a home in the Newcastle area were seized by officers for forensic examination, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The man was taken into custody and charged at Newcastle Police Station.
He faces 45 charges, including 21 counts of intentionally doing a sexual act towards a child between 10 and 16 years old.
He was also charged with intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16 years old, and carrying out a sexual act with another without consent.
He faces a string of stalking charges.
The man spent the night behind bars after being refused bail by police, and fronted Newcastle Local Court for the first time on Saturday.
