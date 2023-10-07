A TEENAGE boy has been reported missing from the Central Coast and police have now appealed to the public for help as they search for him.
Kobi Hughes, 13, was last seen on Rabaul Avenue at Umina Beach about 6.20pm on Friday.
Police were notified when Kobi could not be found and are investigating his whereabouts.
Officers and his family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his young age, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Kobi is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 145 centimetres tall, of slim build, and with short blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red hooded jumper. black tracksuit pants and grey shoes.
He has previously lived in Wagga Wagga and is also known to go to Gosford, Woy Woy, Erina, Watanobbi and Umina Beach and the surrounding areas.
Anyone with information about where Kobi might be has been urged to contact Gosford Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.