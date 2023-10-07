Five teenagers have been charged following an alleged police pursuit through Newcastle on Saturday.
Officers were patrolling the Mayfield area at about 3.30am when they tried to stop a Toyota SUV travelling on Maitland Road, due to the manner of driving.
The Toyota allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated with the car travelling through local streets before it reached Wilsons Road, Windale, where it crashed into the kerb, deflating a tyre.
The significantly damaged Toyota then stopped in Mayfield West, where the driver and four passengers allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
All five teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, were arrested and taken to Newcastle and Waratah police stations.
The 16-year-old driver was charged with aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence, stealing a vehicle, being involved in a police pursuit while driving dangerously, and carrying suspected stolen property.
A 17-year-old male passenger was charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle and disguising his face with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.
Two male passengers aged 13 and 17, and a 16-year-old female, were all charged with travelling in a stolen vehicle.
Police will allege in court the Toyota was stolen following a break-in at an Eleebana home earlier that night.
The teenagers were all granted strict conditional bail to appear before children's court - the girl on October 16 and four boys on October 30.
